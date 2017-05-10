Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs s...

Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by anti-LGBT law

" Credit Suisse has long planned to shift jobs to North Carolina as it downsizes, but the Swiss bank says it had to put those plans on hold until the legislature partially repealed the state's law limiting the rights of gay and transgender people. The bank announced a major expansion in the state Tuesday, promising 1,200 jobs with an average salary of more than $100,000 at its North Carolina technology hub after the state promised more than $40 million in tax incentives.

