Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by anti-LGBT law
" Credit Suisse has long planned to shift jobs to North Carolina as it downsizes, but the Swiss bank says it had to put those plans on hold until the legislature partially repealed the state's law limiting the rights of gay and transgender people. The bank announced a major expansion in the state Tuesday, promising 1,200 jobs with an average salary of more than $100,000 at its North Carolina technology hub after the state promised more than $40 million in tax incentives.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|2 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|23 hr
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|Thu
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 5
|L-town native
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|May 4
|concerned
|771
