Attempt to vanish articles about North Carolina local school board...
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A complaint was filed with Google Sunday morning under the name of Sherry Womack, a Lee County Board of Education member, seeking to remove search results related to her 2011 arrest. The request asked Google to remove URLs linking to The Herald's April 14 story " Womack addresses 2011 arrest " and four separate URLs from the website The Rant, including two stories , her mugshot and the original arrest repor t.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|2 hr
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 11
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC