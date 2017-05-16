Attempt to vanish articles about Nort...

Attempt to vanish articles about North Carolina local school board...

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A complaint was filed with Google Sunday morning under the name of Sherry Womack, a Lee County Board of Education member, seeking to remove search results related to her 2011 arrest. The request asked Google to remove URLs linking to The Herald's April 14 story " Womack addresses 2011 arrest " and four separate URLs from the website The Rant, including two stories , her mugshot and the original arrest repor t.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

