Attempt to vanish articles about North Carolina local school board...

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A complaint was filed with Google Sunday morning under the name of Sherry Womack, a Lee County Board of Education member, seeking to remove search results related to her 2011 arrest. The request asked Google to remove URLs linking to The Herald's April 14 story " Womack addresses 2011 arrest " and four separate URLs from the website The Rant, including two stories , her mugshot and the original arrest repor t.

