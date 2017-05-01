As Complaints Pile Up, North Carolina...

As Complaints Pile Up, North Carolina Rethinks Public-Private Road Project

When North Carolina brought in a private operator to add toll lanes to a 26-mile stretch of highway north of Charlotte, its goal was to reduce congestion and build a road the state couldn't otherwise afford. The hope was that the state's first public-private partnership for roads would be a model of efficiency and the first of many such projects.

