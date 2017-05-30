Army moves closer to first execution in 50 years; Ronald Gray on death row since 1988
An Army soldier convicted almost 30 years ago of serial murder and rape has moved one step closer to the death chamber. Private Ronald Gray lost his latest appeal last week, the Fayetteville Observer reported.
