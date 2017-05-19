The former Congressman, who resigned in 2011 and is separated from Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, could face up to 10 years in prison. Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to sexting with minor The former Congressman, who resigned in 2011 and is separated from Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, could face up to 10 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.