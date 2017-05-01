Alcohol is associated with higher risk of breast cancer in African-American women

Alcohol consumption was associated with an increased risk of breast cancer in a large study of African-American women, indicating that they, like white women, may benefit from limiting alcohol. The study was published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention , a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, Melissa A. Troester, PhD, a professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Environmental Health and Susceptibility in the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina.

