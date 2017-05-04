Ad Valorem Tax Values and Equitable Distribution
In many equitable distribution cases, where the value of real estate is an issue, the parties at least in negotiations debate the relative accuracy of the ad valorem tax value of the property as a starting point to a valuation discussion. There are even some equitable distribution affidavit forms that the Court mandates the parties complete, which have space for the parties to insert the Tax Value of the real property.
