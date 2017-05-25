AAA: Most North Carolinians Traveling...

AAA: Most North Carolinians Traveling for Memorial Day Since 2005

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WCHL-AM Chapel Hill

AAA Carolinas is projecting that more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home for the Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of summer. That figure would represent a nearly three-percent increase over last year and would be the highest Memorial Day travel number since 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCHL-AM Chapel Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Fri Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,318,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC