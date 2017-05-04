A thermonuclear bomb slammed into a North Carolina farm in 1961 - and part of it is still missing
While the second bomb was mostly recovered, one of its nuclear cores is likely still buried in up to 200 feet of mud and dirt. Disaster struck early in the morning of January 24, 1961, as eight servicemen in a nuclear bomber were patrolling the skies near Goldsboro, North Carolina.
