A gunshot and a child is dead: Should anyone be punished?
As soon as she arrived, guards took her shoelaces so she wouldn't try to hang herself. Cry too much or scream too loud and she feared they would come back to take everything she had left - her clothes, a sheet, a plastic spork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research Chemicals
|Tue
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|Sun
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 11
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC