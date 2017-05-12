3 Hurt When Delivery Truck Drives off North Carolina Bridge
A North Carolina bridge and the road below it were closed after a delivery truck crashed through a guard rail. The Winston-Salem Journal reports three people were injured after a delivery truck drove off a bridge and crashed onto U.S. 52 North around 9 a.m. Friday.
