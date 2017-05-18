2 flights make unscheduled landings at Raleigh airport
Two American Airlines jets have separately made unscheduled landings safely at the same North Carolina airport after reporting issues in flight. Airline spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 1889 from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, reported a strong electrical odor in the cockpit and landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday afternoon.
