Work to save the Battleship North Carolina is underway
The Battleship North Carolina has been an important part of southeastern North Carolina since it was brought to the area in 1961. Extensive damage was discovered in the ship's hull during an inspection due to years of exposure to salt water, and the fate of the vessel was in question.
