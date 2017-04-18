Woman discovers creepy ball of snakes...

Woman discovers creepy ball of snakes on morning run

18 hrs ago

Instead of running the other way, a North Carolina woman decided to stop and take photos of the slithering serpents she encountered on a walking trail in Charlotte. Speaking to WBTV , Christine Proffitt told the news station this isn't the first time she's ran into a snake, or two, on the trail.

