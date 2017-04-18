With songs, stories, and a whole lot of curiosity, David Holt made a life out of North Carolina folk
More precisely, he's bringing these bones back to Alamance County, where his ancestors settled in the early 1700s and opened textile mills. When his great-great grandfather, John Oscar Holt, left North Carolina for Midland, Texas, in 1858, he took the folk instruments with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|7 hr
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|8 hr
|Meme
|1
|Sugar tax works
|8 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|26
|Title joke
|Mon
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Apr 17
|TerriB1
|1
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|Apr 15
|The Golden Ruler
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC