Wholesale broker adds to North Caroli...

Wholesale broker adds to North Carolina footprint

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Burns & Wilcox, a wholesale broker and underwriting manager, said Wednesday it is increasing its investment in North Carolina with the relocation and expansion of its Wilmington office. The Wilmington office specializes in hard-to-place insurance coverage, including coastal risks, flood, commercial liability, commercial property, professional liability, environmental, commercial transportation and personal insurance, Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Burns & Wilcox, a unit of H.W. Kaufman Financial Group Co., said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem filibuster annihilated. 6 hr Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 10 hr Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Apr 4 COLORED MAN 1
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Apr 4 C Kersey 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
nc basketball Apr 3 DUKE MAN DO 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC