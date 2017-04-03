Wholesale broker adds to North Carolina footprint
Burns & Wilcox, a wholesale broker and underwriting manager, said Wednesday it is increasing its investment in North Carolina with the relocation and expansion of its Wilmington office. The Wilmington office specializes in hard-to-place insurance coverage, including coastal risks, flood, commercial liability, commercial property, professional liability, environmental, commercial transportation and personal insurance, Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Burns & Wilcox, a unit of H.W. Kaufman Financial Group Co., said in a statement.
