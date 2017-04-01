Westminster murderer Khalid Masood killed by single bullet to his chest

Up to 3,000 officers are expected to join the march after the death PC Keith Palmer in the attack last Wednesday He drove over Westminster Bridge, mounted the pavement and ploughed into a crowd, before smashing into the perimeter fence at the Palace of Westminster. The other people killed in the attack were Aysha Frade, 44, who worked at a London sixth-form college, USA tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, from Utah, and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, from south London .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.