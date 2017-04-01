Westminster murderer Khalid Masood killed by single bullet to his chest
Up to 3,000 officers are expected to join the march after the death PC Keith Palmer in the attack last Wednesday He drove over Westminster Bridge, mounted the pavement and ploughed into a crowd, before smashing into the perimeter fence at the Palace of Westminster. The other people killed in the attack were Aysha Frade, 44, who worked at a London sixth-form college, USA tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, from Utah, and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, from south London .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|156
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|5 hr
|Spotted Girl
|25
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|19 hr
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|21 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|Fri
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|Fri
|NOM s Waffle House
|18
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC