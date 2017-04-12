USI Acquires North Carolina's Cameron M. Harris & Co.
USI Insurance Services has acquired Cameron M. Harris & Company, an insurance brokerage firm in North Carolina. Cameron M. Harris & Company and its employees will remain at the current Charlotte location.
