USI Acquires North Carolina's Cameron...

USI Acquires North Carolina's Cameron M. Harris & Co.

17 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

USI Insurance Services has acquired Cameron M. Harris & Company, an insurance brokerage firm in North Carolina. Cameron M. Harris & Company and its employees will remain at the current Charlotte location.

