Tribeca documentary about coal includes NC community
A documentary that includes information about North Carolina's coal ash pollution will be premiere later this month at the Tribeca Film Festival. The Salisbury Post reports the documentary titled "From the Ashes" examines the history of coal and its future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|Sat
|The Golden Ruler
|13
|Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 14
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|10
|Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug...
|Apr 13
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|Apr 11
|Justsaying
|5
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC