Transgender Restroom Dispute Continues, Despite North Carolina...

On Thursday March 30, 2017, Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 142, which repealed North Carolina's controversial House Bill 2. As previously reported by HR Legalist , House Bill 2 was signed into law on March 23, 2016, and prohibited local government from permitting transgender individuals to use public bathrooms that aligned with their sex or gender identity. House Bill 142 came to pass after the NBA, NCAA, Paypal, and Deutsche Bank all cancelled previously scheduled events or plans for expansion within North Carolina due to House Bill 2. It has been estimated that House Bill 2 cost North Carolina at least $450 million dollars in lost revenue.

