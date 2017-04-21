Three North Carolina Sears Hometown S...

Three North Carolina Sears Hometown Stores Refresh the Appliance Shopping Experience

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in North Carolina culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Apex, Knightdale and Rocky Mount.

