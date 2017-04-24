There's been a spike in the number of dead humpback whales along the East Coast
Scientists have declared "an unusual mortality event" following a spike in the number of dead humpback whales being found along the East Coast, experts said, and there is uncertainty as to exactly what is causing the problem. Last year 26 humpback whales were found dead on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean from North Carolina to Maine.
