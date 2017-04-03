The Latest: Tornado watch issued for ...

The Latest: Tornado watch issued for much of North Carolina

A tornado watch has been issued for much of central and eastern North Carolina as a line of severe storms moves through the state. The National Weather Service says the watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for 37 counties stretching from the Raleigh area eastward.

