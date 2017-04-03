The Latest: Tornado watch issued for much of North Carolina
A tornado watch has been issued for much of central and eastern North Carolina as a line of severe storms moves through the state. The National Weather Service says the watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for 37 counties stretching from the Raleigh area eastward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|20 hr
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Thu
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|nc basketball
|Apr 3
|DUKE MAN DO
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC