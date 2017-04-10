The Latest: N Carolina gov asks court to block elections law
The Latest on the fight between North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled General Assembly over legislation on administering elections and the size of the state Court of Appeals : North Carolina's Democratic governor wants a court to block quickly a new law approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that takes a second crack at forming a combined state elections and ethics board. Lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper sued legislative leaders Wednesday over the law, which takes effect next Monday.
