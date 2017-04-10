The Latest: Mentally ill terror suspect deemed fit for trial
The Latest on criminal proceedings against a mentally ill North Carolina man accused of trying to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria after 10 months of forced medication : A federal judge has declared a mentally ill man fit for trial on a terrorism charge after 10 months of being forcibly injected with drugs that made him competent to defend himself in court. But a defense attorney is asking the government to drop the charge against the North Carolina man accused of trying to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria.
