The Latest: Mentally ill terror suspe...

The Latest: Mentally ill terror suspect deemed fit for trial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The Latest on criminal proceedings against a mentally ill North Carolina man accused of trying to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria after 10 months of forced medication : A federal judge has declared a mentally ill man fit for trial on a terrorism charge after 10 months of being forcibly injected with drugs that made him competent to defend himself in court. But a defense attorney is asking the government to drop the charge against the North Carolina man accused of trying to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug... 11 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... Wed TerriB1 1
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Apr 11 Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Dem filibuster annihilated. Apr 6 Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... Apr 6 Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC