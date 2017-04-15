'Survivor' Contestant Fired From Job ...

'Survivor' Contestant Fired From Job After Transgender Outing Controversy

Read more: News Max

Jeff Varner, the "Survivor" contestant who made headlines for outing a fellow contestant as transgender, was fired from his job as a real estate agent in North Carolina this week as a result of the incident. The News & Record newspaper of Greensboro reported on Thursday that Varner was let go from his job as an agent for South Carolina-based Allen Tate Real Estate following the April 12 airing of the "Survivor" episode, which was shot last year in Fiji.

