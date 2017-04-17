Sugar tax works
Hefty taxes on sugary soft drinks could help in the fight against obesity because they stop people buying them, according to new research. Sales of sugary drinks in one area dropped almost ten per cent after a one cent per ounce tax hike, suggesting sugar taxes actually work.
