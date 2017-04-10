Scientists to study surge in humpback whale deaths
Humpback whales from Maine to North Carolina have died in unusually high numbers over the past year and a half, prompting federal regulators on Thursday to declare an "usual mortality event" and launch an investigation into the causes of the deaths. Since the start of 2016, 41 of the large, knobby-headed mammals have been found dead at least 10 of them from being hit by a boat, officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
