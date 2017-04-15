Retired U.S. Army general charged wit...

Retired U.S. Army general charged with raping minor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A North Carolina news station is looking into the history of a retired U.S. Army general charged by the Army with raping a minor. The Army did not say where the alleged crimes were committed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... Sat The Golden Ruler 13
News Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri... Fri Trump Plotza 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Fri ENOUGH ALREADY 10
News Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug... Apr 13 fingers mcgurke 3
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... Apr 12 TerriB1 1
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Apr 11 Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,087 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC