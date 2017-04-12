Republican bill that would have banned marriage equality in North Carolina is DOA
Popular Vote Loser Donald Trump just released his first budget,and it is filled with debilitating cuts to social services and... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... One day after it was introduced, a Republican bill that would ban marriage equality in North Carolina is essentially dead on arrival, after the GOP House Speaker said the legislation would not be considered because, well, the Supreme Court "There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard," said [House Speaker Tim] Moore in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug...
|7 hr
|inbred Genius
|2
|N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|Tue
|Justsaying
|5
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Apr 6
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC