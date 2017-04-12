Republican bill that would have banne...

Republican bill that would have banned marriage equality in North Carolina is DOA

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Popular Vote Loser Donald Trump just released his first budget,and it is filled with debilitating cuts to social services and... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... One day after it was introduced, a Republican bill that would ban marriage equality in North Carolina is essentially dead on arrival, after the GOP House Speaker said the legislation would not be considered because, well, the Supreme Court "There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard," said [House Speaker Tim] Moore in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug... 7 hr inbred Genius 2
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... Wed TerriB1 1
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Tue Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Dem filibuster annihilated. Apr 6 Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... Apr 6 Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC