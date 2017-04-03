Relative of slaying suspect doesn't know 'what went wrong'
A relative of the North Carolina man suspected of killing his parents and taking his missing 11-year-old niece to Washington, D.C., says Curtis Atkinson Jr. loved his parents and she doesn't know "what went wrong." First cousin Nina Chandler told The Associated Press that family members also don't know why Atkinson was found with his late brother's missing 11-year-old daughter after fleeing the North Carolina home where Atkinson's parents were found dead Sunday.
