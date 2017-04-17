There are on the Metro story from 18 hrs ago, titled Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired after outing fellow contestant as transgender. In it, Metro reports that:

Jeff Varner, the disgraced reality TV show contestant who was booted off Survivor after outing a fellow contestant as transgender, has been left 'devastated' to discover that he was fired from his job allegedly without prior warning. Varner, a real estate agent, has admitted that he was dismissed in 'what I felt was an ugly, knee-jerk reaction kind of way' after being reportedly told by Allen Tate Real Estate that he was 'in the middle of a news story that [the company] don't want anything to do with'.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro.