Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired after outing fellow contestant as transgender

There are 1 comment on the Metro story from 18 hrs ago, titled Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired after outing fellow contestant as transgender. In it, Metro reports that:

Jeff Varner, the disgraced reality TV show contestant who was booted off Survivor after outing a fellow contestant as transgender, has been left 'devastated' to discover that he was fired from his job allegedly without prior warning. Varner, a real estate agent, has admitted that he was dismissed in 'what I felt was an ugly, knee-jerk reaction kind of way' after being reportedly told by Allen Tate Real Estate that he was 'in the middle of a news story that [the company] don't want anything to do with'.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 Monday
Anybody want to know what's wrong with a show about treachery and backstabbing? It's time to end this kind of "Reality" shows and come up with something a little bit more uplifting.
Terri
Chicago, IL

