Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired after outing fellow contestant as transgender
There are 1 comment on the Metro story from 18 hrs ago, titled Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired after outing fellow contestant as transgender. In it, Metro reports that:
Jeff Varner, the disgraced reality TV show contestant who was booted off Survivor after outing a fellow contestant as transgender, has been left 'devastated' to discover that he was fired from his job allegedly without prior warning. Varner, a real estate agent, has admitted that he was dismissed in 'what I felt was an ugly, knee-jerk reaction kind of way' after being reportedly told by Allen Tate Real Estate that he was 'in the middle of a news story that [the company] don't want anything to do with'.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro.
|
#1 Monday
Anybody want to know what's wrong with a show about treachery and backstabbing? It's time to end this kind of "Reality" shows and come up with something a little bit more uplifting.
Terri
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar tax works
|8 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|4
|Title joke
|Mon
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Trent Broad
|61
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|Apr 15
|The Golden Ruler
|13
|Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 14
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|10
|Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug...
|Apr 13
|fingers mcgurke
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC