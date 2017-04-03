Police: Woman in car with Charlotte k...

Police: Woman in car with Charlotte kidnap victim accused in killings

Read more: WRAL.com

A statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 25-year-old Nikkia Cooper is charged in the slayings of Curtis S. Atkinson Sr. and Ruby B. Atkinson. The statement said the charges were the result of evidence gathered during an investigation.

