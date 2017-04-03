Police: Arrest in racially tinged Nor...

Police: Arrest in racially tinged North Carolina arson fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Charlotte authorities say they arrested a black man Sunday in what they've described as a racially tinged arson attack on an immigrant-owned store specializing in goods from the Indian subcontinent. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement that 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy has been charged with multiple counts including ethnic intimidation and burning a commercial building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Fri Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Dem filibuster annihilated. Apr 6 Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... Apr 6 Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Apr 4 COLORED MAN 1
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Apr 4 C Kersey 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC