Our pick of the top new book releases...

Our pick of the top new book releases this April

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

One June evening in 1881, Phoebe Stanbury stands before the guests at her engagement party and is murdered by a knife-wielding stranger, who then turns to her fiance and mouths: 'I promised I would save you'. A book billed for fans of Kate Mosse and Jessie Burton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 1 hr Wondering 191
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... 12 hr kyman 21
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 22 hr Gramps 983
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 23 hr Cath League of Du... 26
News North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha... Apr 1 Truth 6
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
News Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017 Mar 31 Worst is Family-c... 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC