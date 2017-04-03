Other North Carolina Alcohol Bills

In addition to the ABC Omnibus Legislation, and the Economic Growth for NC Distilleries / "Brunch Bill," other alcohol-related bills being considered by the North Carolina General Assembly during the 2017 long session are as follows: Brewery Filing of Sales Dollars and Barrellage Annual Reports; Brewery and Distillery Tax Compliance House Bill 480 in Section 1 would require breweries who hold wholesaler permits to self-distribute their own malt beverages to file by 1 October of each year an annual report to the North Carolina ABC Commission that includes information on the number of barrels of malt beverages sold by the brewery that were produced by the brewery, the quantity and dollar amount of malt beverages sold by the brewery that were produced by the brewery at an out-of-state facility, the quantity and dollar amount of malt beverages sold at wholesale for on-premise consumption by ... (more)

