One on One: A North Carolina mountain woman's adventure in Bulgaria
By D.G. Martin Chapel Hill, NC - Why would North Carolinian Elizabeth Kostova, who is a New York Times No.1 bestselling author, set her action-packed novel in Bulgaria?I will give you an answer in a minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar tax works
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Apr 17
|TerriB1
|1
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|Apr 15
|The Golden Ruler
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC