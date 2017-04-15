Official: Trump senior adviser Jared ...

Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is visiting Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, an official said Sunday night. Details about the trip to the Middle East with Gen.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
Three cheers for the taxpayer paid, boy child of devotion against Muslims. It's great that Donald wants to force a dialog but I can't help thinking that this is more about Kushner's life insurance policy than any mission of peace and cooperation.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

855

Location hidden
#2 13 hrs ago
I think they should send Huma and Jarrett. They sure wagged Obama's tail in the middle-east.

