North Carolina women plead guilty to defrauding food program
A federal prosecutor says two North Carolina sisters have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud a federal nutrition program to help stock their restaurant. Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston said in a news release that Rebecca Ingram and Mary Frances Ingram of High Point pleaded guilty in federal court in Winston-Salem on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar tax works
|19 min
|Suezanne
|17
|Title joke
|Mon
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Trent Broad
|61
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Mon
|TerriB1
|1
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|Apr 15
|The Golden Ruler
|13
|Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 14
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|10
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC