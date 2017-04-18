North Carolina women plead guilty to defrauding food program

A federal prosecutor says two North Carolina sisters have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud a federal nutrition program to help stock their restaurant. Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston said in a news release that Rebecca Ingram and Mary Frances Ingram of High Point pleaded guilty in federal court in Winston-Salem on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

