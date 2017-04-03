North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom b...

North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom bill'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Rep. Michael Speciale, R- Craven, debates on the floor of the the North Carolina State House prior to a vote on HB 142 on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina lawmakers voted Thursday to roll back North Carolina's "bathroom bill" in a bid to end the backlash over transgender rights that has cost the state dearly in business projects, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem filibuster annihilated. 17 hr Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 21 hr Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Apr 4 COLORED MAN 1
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Apr 4 C Kersey 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
nc basketball Apr 3 DUKE MAN DO 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC