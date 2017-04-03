North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom bill'
Rep. Michael Speciale, R- Craven, debates on the floor of the the North Carolina State House prior to a vote on HB 142 on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina lawmakers voted Thursday to roll back North Carolina's "bathroom bill" in a bid to end the backlash over transgender rights that has cost the state dearly in business projects, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|17 hr
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|21 hr
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|nc basketball
|Apr 3
|DUKE MAN DO
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC