North Carolina Requests Nearly $1B from Congress for Hurricane Recovery
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is seeking nearly $1 billion from Congress to help North Carolina counties still recovering from Hurricane Matthew more than six months after it caused massive inland flooding and killed 28 people. The new funding request is in addition to approximately $1.4 billion in state and federal funds the state has already received, Cooper said in a news release Thursday.
