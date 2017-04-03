North Carolina police investigate store attack as hate crime
Someone tried to set fire to a Nepali-Indian grocery store in North Carolina's largest city and left a note signed "White America" that threatened to torture the owners if they didn't leave town, police said Friday. A window pane in the Central Market's front door was broken, but a small fire had burned itself out, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement.
