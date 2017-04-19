North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Complaining Of Migraine
There are 1 comment on the 5NEWSonline.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Complaining Of Migraine. In it, 5NEWSonline.com reports that:
On April 1 - just days before her 42nd birthday -Lee Broadway told her husband that she was suffering from a severe migraine . Lee was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte and died two days later from complications of what ended up being a brain aneurysm.
#1 11 hrs ago
This is so sad to read about. Prayers for the family to find comfort and strength to get through this.
May God Bless you all.
