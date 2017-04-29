North Carolina mom gives birth in store parking lot
A North Carolina couple trying to get to a hospital for the birth of their son ended up at a convenience store for the big event. WBTV reported the couple was on the way a hospital in Concord shortly before 7 a.m. Friday when they realized they needed to stop at the store in China Grove.
