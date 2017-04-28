North Carolina House Votes to Protect Drivers Who Hit Protesters
The North Carolina House of Representatives approved legislation in a lopsided 67-48 vote Thursday that would shield drivers from civil liability if they collide with protesters. Opponents say the legislation is unnecessary and may give drivers the false impression they can maliciously run over activists.
