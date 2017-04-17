North Carolina House Passes Bill to Fight Opioid Abuse
The House approved the measure April 10 that strengthens requirements for doctors and pharmacists on the use a statewide controlled substance database. Doctors would also generally be limited to 5- and 7-day supplies when first prescribing the potent drugs for pain or after operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made...
|13 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|Sat
|The Golden Ruler
|13
|Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 14
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|10
|Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug...
|Apr 13
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|Apr 11
|Justsaying
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC