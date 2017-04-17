North Carolina House Passes Bill to F...

North Carolina House Passes Bill to Fight Opioid Abuse

The House approved the measure April 10 that strengthens requirements for doctors and pharmacists on the use a statewide controlled substance database. Doctors would also generally be limited to 5- and 7-day supplies when first prescribing the potent drugs for pain or after operations.

