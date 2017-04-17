North Carolina hospital systems to lift visitor restrictions
Local media outlets report the restrictions are being lifted at Carolinas HealthCare , Novant Health Systems , Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health. The organizations announced the move on Monday, and they take effect Tuesday at 7 a.m. The systems say the move was prompted by a decline in the number of flu patients in recent weeks.
