North Carolina governor signs bill replacing HB2
What distinguished North Carolina was, as you pointed out, there were four distinct problems that the board had with that bill. A few hours before NCAA President Mark Emmert gave his annual pre-Final Four news conference Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that rolled back HB2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Gramps
|983
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|4 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|4 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|161
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|6 hr
|ky man
|19
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|Sat
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Sat
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|Mar 31
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC