North Carolina governor follows veto with judge appointment
North Carolina's new Democratic governor is moving quickly to put his stamp on a state appeals court that is a new flashpoint with the Republican-dominated General Assembly. Gov. Roy Cooper's office says Republican Court of Appeals Judge Douglas McCullough resigned Monday morning, and a replacement backed by Democratic Party officials was appointed to the vacancy 15 minutes later.
