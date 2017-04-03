North Carolina Enacts Law Repealing 'Bathroom' Bill But Limiting Local Anti-Discrimination Laws

Last week, North Carolina lawmakers repealed the state's controversial House Bill 2 , which had required individuals to use the public bathroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate, along with several other provisions. The repeal bill has been called a compromise between the state's Republican General Assembly and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper: it repeals HB 2 but, for the time being, maintains its restriction on cities and counties passing ordinances governing employment or public accommodation.

